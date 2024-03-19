KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Chief Benja is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old orange tabby Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s looking for his retirement home.

Chief Benja likes to spend time looking for spots to sunbathe.

He likes gentle attention and will headbutt and lean into your hand to show you his appreciation.

Chief Benja enjoys taking cat naps in a cat tree.

He has some experience being around dogs and has lived with teenagers for a short amount of time.

Want to know more about Chief Benja? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.