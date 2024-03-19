KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week
Chief Benja is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old orange tabby Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s looking for his retirement home.
- Chief Benja likes to spend time looking for spots to sunbathe.
- He likes gentle attention and will headbutt and lean into your hand to show you his appreciation.
- Chief Benja enjoys taking cat naps in a cat tree.
- He has some experience being around dogs and has lived with teenagers for a short amount of time.
Want to know more about Chief Benja? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.