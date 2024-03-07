KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Makuee is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray and is ready to find her new home.

Come into HSPPR and meet Makuee! It only takes a few minutes and you’ll quickly realize how sweet she is. Makuee has a habit of rubbing against the kennel door whenever someone approaches. It’s as if she’s eagerly welcoming her next visitor who wants to give her attention and potentially adopt her. As soon as you extend your hand toward her, Makuee leans in and enjoys the scratches being offered to her. Makuee thrives on human contact and even enjoys being picked up and held!

Every week, HSPPR staff picks special cats in need of loving homes. And the best part? Their adoption fee is waived! A license fee still may apply, but Makuee’s adoption fee has been waived this week!

Want to know more about Makuee? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.