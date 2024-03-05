KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week
Lindor is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old chocolate Pit Bull and Labrador Retriever mix that came in as a stray and now he’s ready to find his new home.
- Lindor is as sweet as chocolate!
- He is a bundle of energy and loves to run and play! Lindor will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation to burn off his energy.
- Lindor is happy to go on walks outside to have some bonding time with his human. Plus he walks well on a leash!
- Lindor came in as a stray so we don’t know about his past or how he interacts with other animals at home. He has been a little nervous while meeting other furry friends at HSPPR, so it is recommended that Lindor has a slow introduction in a neutral location to your pets.
Want to know more about Lindor? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.