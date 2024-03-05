KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Lindor is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old chocolate Pit Bull and Labrador Retriever mix that came in as a stray and now he’s ready to find his new home.

Lindor is as sweet as chocolate!

He is a bundle of energy and loves to run and play! Lindor will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation to burn off his energy.

Lindor is happy to go on walks outside to have some bonding time with his human. Plus he walks well on a leash!

Lindor came in as a stray so we don’t know about his past or how he interacts with other animals at home. He has been a little nervous while meeting other furry friends at HSPPR, so it is recommended that Lindor has a slow introduction in a neutral location to your pets.

Want to know more about Lindor? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.