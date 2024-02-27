KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Floof is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old white Great Pyrenees that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Floof is a big dog at 49 lbs that’s looking for a home with enough space for him and all his love.

He is a sweet boy who loves to be pet and loved on.

Floof walks fantastic on a leash for being a big dog and enjoys going on walks outside.

Floof knows how to sit on command and is very gentle when taking treats.

He has a lot of energy and playfulness and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation.

Floof loves his toys so much that he can be protective over them and resource guard so he might do best in a mature home. Floof comes with a complimentary consult with HSPPR’s behavior team before he finds his new home.

Want to know more about Floof? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.