KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Marley is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old tan and white Anatolian Shepherd mix that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

· Marley is a big dog at 130 lbs that’s looking for a home with enough room for this gentle giant.

· She is a bit shy at first and will need some time to warm up to new people and her new surroundings.

· Marley enjoys slow walks outside, taking naps on the couch, and gentle pets to bond with her human friends.

· Marley likes all the attention on her and will do best in a home where she’s the only dog.

· She prefers a peaceful environment and is looking for a home without young children.

Want to know more about Marley? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.