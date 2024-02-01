Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Skip to Content
Gummy Bear_1677145
today at 5:42 AM
Published 5:44 AM

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Gummy Bear is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a six-year-old brown brindle and white Mastiff mix who came into HSPPR as a stray and now she’s ready to find her new home. 

Gummy Bear is the definition of a “gentle giant”! This big girl is 104 lbs. and she’s looking for a home that’s big enough for her and patient as she gets comfortable in her new surroundings. Gummy Bear is shy when meeting new people, but she appreciates bonding over a nice walk and some butt rubs. 

Gummy Bear has a calm personality and has spent time at HSPPR as an office dog to give her time out of her kennel and out staff and volunteers love her! 

Want to know more about Gummy Bear? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

TJ Gerzina

