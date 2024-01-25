KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Freya is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

When first meeting Freya, you’ll notice that she’s a little skittish. But don’t take it personal, all strangers and loud noises are scary at first. After she has some time to get comfortable, you’ll see her true personality come out! Freya loves to chase and pounce on string toys and will get the zoomies until she runs off her energy. Freya also enjoys back scratches and watching birds fly by the window. Freya has experience living with a dog, but she will need a patient family that lets her warm up to her new surroundings first.

Every week, HSPPR staff picks special cats in need of loving homes. And the best part? Their adoption fee is waived! A license fee still may apply, but Freya’s adoption fee has been waived this week!

Want to know more about Freya? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.