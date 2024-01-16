Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Published 2:54 PM

Jazzy is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray and now she’s ready to find her new home.

  • Jazzy is a sweet and curious cat that will approach you for attention.
  • When petting around her head and chin, Jazzy will lean into your hand to say “thank you”.
  • She is comfortable with being picked up and you might even hear her purr when she’s close to you.
  • Jazzy will like to explore new rooms in your home to find the best spot to curl up in and sunbathe.
  • Jazzy can be a goofball and loves to play with cat toys.

Want to know more about Jazzy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005. 

Justin Hart

