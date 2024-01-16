KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Jazzy is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Jazzy is a sweet and curious cat that will approach you for attention.

When petting around her head and chin, Jazzy will lean into your hand to say “thank you”.

She is comfortable with being picked up and you might even hear her purr when she’s close to you.

Jazzy will like to explore new rooms in your home to find the best spot to curl up in and sunbathe.

Jazzy can be a goofball and loves to play with cat toys.

Want to know more about Jazzy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.