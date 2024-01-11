KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Bella and Blackberry are your KRDO Pets of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! They are both 10-year-old brown tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cats that came into HSPPR together as strays. They are best friends who are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together.

Bella and Blackberry are both social cats that love to interact with visitors. They will nap and play together, and you get double the love at home! Bella’s favorite thing to do is snuggle up on your lap and purr while she’s being scratched under her chin. Blackberry, the cat with more white on her face, is an adventurer and likes to explore new places. Blackberry will make soft meows when she wants to be picked up and loved on.

Want to know more about Bella and Blackberry? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.