KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week
Murdock is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-month-old black and white Border Collie and Hound mix that came in as a stray and now he’s patiently waiting to meet his new family.
- Murdock is still just a pup that is young and adventurous!
- He can be shy at first and might need some time to warm up to his new surroundings before you see his sweet and playful side.
- He has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Which is perfect because Murdock loves to play tug-of-war with rope toys!
- Murdock is young and loves to learn new things for a treat. He already knows how to sit on command.
Want to know more about Murdock? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.