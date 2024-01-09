Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Murdock_1673860
high
By
New
Published 1:15 PM

Murdock is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-month-old black and white Border Collie and Hound mix that came in as a stray and now he’s patiently waiting to meet his new family.

  • Murdock is still just a pup that is young and adventurous!
  • He can be shy at first and might need some time to warm up to his new surroundings before you see his sweet and playful side.
  • He has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Which is perfect because Murdock loves to play tug-of-war with rope toys!
  • Murdock is young and loves to learn new things for a treat. He already knows how to sit on command.

Want to know more about Murdock? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005. 

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

Justin Hart

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content