KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Murdock is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-month-old black and white Border Collie and Hound mix that came in as a stray and now he’s patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Murdock is still just a pup that is young and adventurous!

He can be shy at first and might need some time to warm up to his new surroundings before you see his sweet and playful side.

He has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Which is perfect because Murdock loves to play tug-of-war with rope toys!

Murdock is young and loves to learn new things for a treat. He already knows how to sit on command.

Want to know more about Murdock? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.