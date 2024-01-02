KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Scout is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old tricolor Dachshund and Australian Cattle Dog mix that came in as an owner surrender and is now ready to find a new home for the new year!

Scout is a very happy dog and you can often see him smiling.

He has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Which is perfect because Scout loves to run and fetch a tennis ball!

Scout is eager to learn and loves to receive treats when he’s a good boy and learns new tricks.

HSPPR is recommending that Scout finds a home with older children as the Australian Cattle Dog herding tendencies can come out with little ones.

Want to know more about Scout? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.