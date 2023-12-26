KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Ozzie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-year-old gray and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Ozzie is the coolest cat around! He would do great in a home or a farm with outdoor space because he loves adventures! Ozzie enjoys having freedom to roam and still having a person to come home to for cuddles on your lap.

He has experience living with dogs, but Ozzie would prefer a home without any other cats or children. At seven years old, Ozzie is looking for a peaceful environment that he can call home.

Want to know more about Ozzie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.