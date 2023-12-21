KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Athena is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old fawn-colored German Shepherd mix who came into HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Athena is a happy dog with a sweet personality and loves to bond with people and other dogs. She already knows sit, down, and shake, and is willing to learn new tricks as long as you give her a tasty treat in return. Athena does great playing with other dogs and gets the award for being the best sniffer when she’s outside. Athena thrives on companionship and needs a patient family to help her with separation-based anxiety when she’s left alone.

Want to know more about Athena? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.