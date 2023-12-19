KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Loki is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now ready to find his new home.

Loki is your friendly neighborhood feline! He is a sweet and easy-going cat that’s more on the independent side and is content spending his afternoon soaking up the sun in his cat tree. Loki has experience living with other cats and he did great with his mellow demeanor. He loves to be scratched on top of his head and especially under his chin.

Want to know more about Loki? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.