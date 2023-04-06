KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Nyxe is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old tricolor and blue merle Catahoula and German Shepherd mix that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Nyxe is very nervous when meeting new people and will do best in a home that can help her build confidence. She has come a long way working with HSPPR staff and volunteers over the last couple of weeks. Nyxe may need some time to adjust to her new surroundings when she finds her new home.

In her previous home, Nyxe did live with children eight years old and older so she could do good in another home with older children. Nyxe loves her veggies! (sweet potatoes, bananas, and carrots)

Want to know more about Nyxe? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.