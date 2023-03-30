KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meme is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray and now she’s waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Meme is a sweet cat that will do anything to get your attention, including meowing and rolling over in her kennel. She enjoys being pet and will headbutt and rub against you to say “thank you” for the attention.

Meme is a high energy cat that can become overstimulated. Overstimulated cats can often play rough, nip, scratch, and become over-the-top way too quickly and sometimes these behaviors happen because of too much petting or attention. It is best to have several interactive play sessions with Meme daily to help get her energy out. You can use toys such as feather wands, balls, and toy mice to play with Meme!

Want to know more about Meme? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.