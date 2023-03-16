KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Bruce is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old red and white Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s looking for his new family.

Bruce is a big guy that is sure to be excited to meet you! He loves attention, you just have to be careful he doesn’t knock you over when he leans into you for pets. Bruce’s favorite activities include going for walks, sniffing all of the new smells outside, running around the dog park, and playing fetch with a tennis ball.

Want to know more about Bruce? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.