KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Charlie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old tan and white Anatolian Shepherd that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the door.

Charlie has a sweet personality to go with her adorable smile. She loves to meet new people and will calm down with some nice pets behind her ears. Charlie is a big dog at 75 lbs and she does well to calm down once she’s indoors.

In her previous home, Charlie lived with another dog and loved to play and cuddle with him. She also lived with children and she was careful with her size to not knock over the kids when they were playing.

Want to know more about Charlie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.