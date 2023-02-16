KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Mittens is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a six-year-old orange tiger Domestic Longhair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Mittens has a calm a quiet personality as it takes her a little bit of time to warm up to new surroundings and new people. But once she’s comfortable, you will see more of her personality come out and how much of a lap cat she is.

Mittens isn’t a big fan of being high up on counters or cat towers, but she does love a good nap while sunbathing in front of a window. In her previous home, Mittens did great with the child in the home.

Want to know more about Mittens? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.