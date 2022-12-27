KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Finn is a very special kitty looking for a very special new family. This 6-year-old, handsome cat was brought in as an owner surrender after not adjusting well to his new home. Originally, Finn lived with a friend of his former owner and it’s time he found the purrrfect family to settle down with! Finn has become a staff favorite, leaning into pets and offering affectionate slow blinks. We are hoping a patient new owner adopts him who will follow new cat protocol: giving Finn ample time to adjust to his new home. Placing him in his own sanctuary room with food, water, bed, toys, scratching post, and litter box will help him adapt. This room should be quiet with hiding places as well as some perches. Finn’s adoption fee is $55 and he comes with our full adoption package.





Want to know more about Finn? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.