KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sookie is a beautifully sweet pup looking for the pawfect companion! She is a 1-year-old, brown brindle and white pit bull mix who is on her second stay at the shelter. Originally brought in as a stray in May of this year, Sookie was adopted out. But her new home had one problem… cats! Sookie relentlessly chased her feline friends and was making life a little too stressful, so she was returned to our care a couple of weeks ago. Sookie will do best in a home where she is the center of attention and can be appropriately socialized. Sookie comes with a complimentary behavior consultation. Her adoption fee is $50, and she is already spayed, and includes vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip!



Want to know more about Sookie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.