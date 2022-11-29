Skip to Content
Pet of the Week
By
today at 2:28 PM
Published 4:35 PM

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Orion_1614370
high

Orion is an absolute star! This handsome 3-year-old, black, domestic shorthair was recently surrendered to the shelter with his entire family! Their owner could no longer care for Orion and his mate, and when they had a litter of kittens, the entire family was surrendered to our care. Orion, the daddy tomcat, is the last of this bunch to remain available and we hope he can find his own happily ever after very soon. Orion is pretty mellow during the day but comes out as soon as the lights go down and is ready to mix & mingle. Orion has now been neutered, so no more kitty surprises in his near future. His adoption is FREE in an effort to get him into a home soon. He comes with our full adoption including vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip!

Want to know more about Orion? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Justin Hart

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content