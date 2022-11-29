KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Orion is an absolute star! This handsome 3-year-old, black, domestic shorthair was recently surrendered to the shelter with his entire family! Their owner could no longer care for Orion and his mate, and when they had a litter of kittens, the entire family was surrendered to our care. Orion, the daddy tomcat, is the last of this bunch to remain available and we hope he can find his own happily ever after very soon. Orion is pretty mellow during the day but comes out as soon as the lights go down and is ready to mix & mingle. Orion has now been neutered, so no more kitty surprises in his near future. His adoption is FREE in an effort to get him into a home soon. He comes with our full adoption including vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip!

Want to know more about Orion? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.