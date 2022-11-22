KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Looking for a sweet little pumpkin for Thanksgiving? Take a look at 10-week-old, Marie! This precious orange, domestic longhair came to us as a stray a few weeks ago and needed some extra TLC upon her arrival. Marie was taken in by a foster family while she grew strong enough to be adopted and now this gorgeous girl is ready to be yours! Marie’s adoption fee is $140. She is already spayed and comes with our full adoption package including vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip. Add some extra fluff to your holidays and adopt sweet Marie!

Want to know more about Marie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.