KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO's Pet of the Week

Cali is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Cali is a six-year-old calico and orange tiger domestic shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Cali would be a great addition to your family if you’re looking for a social cat that will immediately jump up to say “hi” and head butt you for attention. At HSPPR, she has been seeking the attention from staff members and rubbing up on staff for pets. Cali played and slept with other cats in her previous home, and she was described as a “happy cat that likes love and wants to jump on your lap”.

With being six years old, Cali might need some time to adjust to her new home in a room all to herself with toys, food, water, and hiding spots.

Want to know more about Cali? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.