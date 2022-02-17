KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Tyson is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Tyson is a one-year-old gray Domestic Shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender. In his previous home, Tyson was friendly with other cats and people. At HSPPR, Tyson was shy at first, but now he loves head scratches for attention.

Want to know more about Tyson? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.