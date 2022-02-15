KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Wario might be Mario’s archenemy but he’s certain to be your best fur friend! This sweet little guy came into the shelter almost a month ago with his brothers and sisters as part of a stray litter and he’s the last one left! He hasn’t gotten much attention and we need to find this feisty feline a new home! He is very social and loves to play, imagine that- named after a video game character! He’s already neutered and ready to go! Wario’s adoption fee is $25 and he comes with his vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip! Come bust this little guy out and get him to the next level!

Want to know more about Wario? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.