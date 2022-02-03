KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Hannah is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Hannah is a 1-year-old tan and white Chihuahua mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender. She is a little shy, but she will warm up to you when you spend time with her. In her previous home, Hannah was good with children and other small dogs. She might need a little bit of time to adjust to her new home, but with a little bit of patience, Hannah could be a great addition to your family.

Want to know more about Hannah? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.