KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Dogs don’t come any cuter than five-year-old Noodle. This rottweiler mix came to us a stray a few weeks ago. When he was picked up, it was noticed he had a slight limp. Our veterinarians determined this was likely a soft tissue injury, as his x-rays came back clear. Noodle allows handling but is not fully socialized with other dogs or people. He will need time to adjust to his new home and will do very well with some training. Noodle’s adoption fee is $100, he is already neutered. He comes with vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

Want to know more about Noodle? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.