KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

We had planned to talk about a dog today and then Lily happened. Lily hasn’t had the best luck. This is her third time at the shelter but all of the times she has been surrendered it’s been due to changes in owners’ living arrangements. Lily is a spayed, 8-year-old tortie. She will need to lose about five pounds to be in the healthy weight range and will come with a weight waiver. She is said to be shy in new environments and due to being moved around so much, we can see why she’d be nervous in new surroundings. However, she is purrrfectly sweet and will be your new best pal after an introductory period! Lily comes with her vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a microchip, and a month of pet insurance. Her adoption fee is $40.

Want to know more about Lily? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.