KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Valentine is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old orange cat that is looking for his new home. Even though he looks like a Tiger, Valentine is very sweet with people and his favorite hobby is sitting in your lap or cuddling. Valentine requires just the right amount of love and he can do well in a home with children and other cats.

If you’re interested in meeting Valentine, stop by HSPPR today. From now until Christmas, Cindy and Mike at Status Symbol Auto Body will donate $25 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every pet that finds a home.

Want to know more about Valentine? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.