KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Daisy is a gorgeous and rare mix, a pit bull and a husky. We estimate that she is about 3 years old and she has not yet been fixed. She came to us an owner surrender when her owner felt she was too hyper for their household and had only had her about 6 months before bringing her to us. Daisy’s personality is very sweet and energetic, as long as she has a place to get her energy out like a big back yard or regular walks, we know she’ll be your favorite flower! She is not fully socialized with other dogs and we do recommend training classes for her. Daisy will be spayed before leaving the shelter and comes with a voucher for a veterinary exam, all her vaccines, a microchip, and a 1-year-dog-license.

Want to know more about Daisy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.