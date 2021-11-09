KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

November is “adopt a senior pet month” which is a fantastic reason to consider Cordelia, a 7-year-old pit bull mix. This lovely lady has been at the shelter for nearly a month and came in as a stray. She has the most beautiful, bright brown eyes that almost glow with excitement as you approach her for a visit. When she plays, she has more energy than most senior dogs and will be an excellent family pet. But for the most part Cordelia is a mild-mannered, “polite” pup. Volunteers and staff report she a delight to walk and spend time with and we know you’ll love her too! Her adoption fee has been waived, all she needs is you!

Want to know more about Cordelia? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.