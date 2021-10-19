KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Grover is the reason why shelter pets are the best to adopt! He’s an adorable boy with the best personality and has a little bit of a history. Grover is a 2-year-old pit bull mix. His original owner is in the military and was deployed overseas. He gave Grover to a friend. In January of 2021 Grover got out and came to the shelter as a stray. He was quickly reclaimed by the friend at that time but unfortunately retuned in October to the shelter as a stray once again. Upon scanning his microchip, we learned that Grover had been rehomed yet again to a family in Denver and they changed his name to Prince. No one could get ahold of that family to reclaim him this time and after his stray period of 5 days, we put him up for adoption. Grover hasn’t been getting much attention, so we have reduced his adoption price a few times. Still, not much interest. He is such a unique looking dog and has a beautiful coat. He responds to Grover better than Prince and is very sweet natured. He’s available now for $75 and comes with a free behavior consult, vaccinations, voucher for a veterinarian exam and a microchip.

Want to know more about Grover? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.