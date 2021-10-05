KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

If you’re looking for a young, energetic dog who has already been housetrained, then it’s time to see what all the buzz is about! Buzz is a 2-year-old, brown and black Pitbull mix with a mysterious back story. He was found about two weeks ago wandering near the I-25. A good Samaritan pulled over to pick him up and Buzz jumped right into the car and sat down like he knew exactly what to do. Buzz was immediately brought to the shelter where it was discovered he had been neutered, so he was very likely an owned pet. It was also discovered he is house trained and prefers to take his business outside. After searching for his owner with no leads, Buzz is now available for adoption, as he will make the perfect companion! Buzz’s adoption fee is $150 which will include vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a 1-year dog license and a microchip!

Want to know more about Buzz? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.