KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Luna will be the moon to you’re her stars! Luna is a 7-year-old spayed husky mix. She came into HSPPR because her family couldn’t keep her anymore, and now Luna is looking for a new home that will love her for the rest of her days. She’s a bit shy around, well, everyone, humans and dogs alike. Her ideal home is a quiet one with no small pets, including cats, and a good introduction period to other calm dogs. If you have the time and love to put into a very special human/doggie relationship, come visit with Luna for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed. You’ll also get a free behavior consultation with our behavior team to get Luna started off on the right paw in your home.

Want to know more about Luna? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.