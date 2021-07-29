KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Have you ever seen a Moose here in Colorado? Well, there’s a great one here at HSPPR! Moose is a 1 ½-year-old spayed tortie mix. She came in as a stray, and no owner ever came to claim her. As you can see from her picture, Moose is a beautiful, mysterious girl who would love to join your household! Moose is very sweet, and the person who found her says she loves cuddling with her favorite people at night. And if you’ve ever had a tortie, you know they are characters, and Moose is no exception! If you want to see the best Colorado Moose around, come to HSPPR to visit with Moose for yourself today! Her adoption fee would normally be $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed. But today through Sunday, we are having a cat sale! All adult cats 6 months and older have their adoption fees waived. Meow’s the time to find a new feline friend!

Want to know more about Moose? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.