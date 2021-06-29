KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Junior was picked up by Animal Law Enforcement as a stray and it was certainly NOT for disorderly conduct! Junior is super shy and timid but is also very sweet. After getting him acquainted with his other toy-sized kennel mates, it was noted by our behavioral team that Junior will need a quieter home and probably do best as an only-dog. He needs someone gentle and who has time pay him lots of attention as he adjusts to his new home.

His adoption fee is $50 through Friday. It includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. He will be neutered before leaving the shelter.

Want to know more about Junior? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.