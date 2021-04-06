KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Maximus. This sweet boy is a little on the shy side. But, once he warms up to you he is sweet as can be! At 12 years old, he is looking for a nice quiet home where he can retire. He’s a bit of a nervous Nelly, so he’ll need a patient and loving owner who gives him time to adjust to his new home. Once he’s settled in, you’ll see what a kind a loving boy he truly is!

Want to know more about Maximus? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.