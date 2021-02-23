KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Jesse is the cat you’ve been looking for! This poor, sweet boy came to HSPPR when his owner passed away. Now, he’s looking for a new home where he can spend his retirement. Jesse LOVES attention, and once you start petting him, he won’t let you stop! As an older cat, Jesse is missing some teeth and needs a soft food diet. If you’re up for a life of cuddles, purrs, and cuteness, Jesse is the boy for you. Adopt him in Pueblo today!

Want to know more about Jesse? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.