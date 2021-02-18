KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Weston might be a little older, but he can’t wait to keep your lap warm for the rest of your days! This 16-years-young silver fox can be shy when you first meet him, but he warms up quickly with a little bit of time and love. And you will love petting his super-soft coat! Weston has lived with cats and dogs before, and he’s looking for the retirement home of his dreams. Come visit with Weston for yourself today! His adoption fee is $35, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Weston? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.