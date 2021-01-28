KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

This is Osa, a sweet 1-year-old spayed German shepherd mix. She came in to HSPPR because her family couldn’t care for her anymore, so now Osa is looking for a new home that will love her forever! She can be a little bit shy when you first meet her, but Osa warms up quickly with a little bit of love. If you are looking for a walking buddy in the evenings, Osa says she is your girl! She has lived with other dogs and children before and did well with both. Osa does like to be by her favorite humans sides all the time, so she would do best in a family who can make her feel safe when they aren’t around. If you think Osa would be a good fit for your family, come check her out for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a one-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Osa? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.