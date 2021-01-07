KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Little Orphan Annie wants to find her new home! Annie came into HSPPR as a stray, and no owner ever came to claim her. So now Annie is looking for a patient, quiet household that will help this shy girl come out of her shell. She would do best as your one and only! And in return? Shy Annie will make you her entire world! She is a little sensitive about handling near her tail, but some positive reinforcement will go a long way toward helping Annie get comfortable being brushed. If you have the time and patience for a very special human/kitty relationship, come visit with Annie for yourself today. She is in a quiet kennel in the back, so just ask for Annie! Her adoption fee is FREE because she’s a staff pick. It sill includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Annie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.