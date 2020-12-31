KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Handsome Smokey is looking for a home for his retirement! This 8-year-old has been in and out of the shelter a few times, so he’s looking for that one last extra special home who will love him for the rest of his days. Here’s what Smokey has to say! “Hi, I'm Smokey. Although I can be a bit nervous about handling, I am a gentle soul and enjoy making new human friends. I should tell you that I've had my ups and down with other animals and sometimes feel like I need to be a bit protective of my food. So I'm looking for a calm, quiet home with only adult humans and no other animals where I can spend my retirement in comfort. I've got lots of TV show recommendations for our evenings on the couch!” If Smokey sounds like a good match for your family, come visit with him for yourself today! His adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered. He comes with a free behavior consultation to help get Smokey started off on the right paw at your house.

Want to know more about Smokey? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.