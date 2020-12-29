KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

We know this doggo is the same featured pet as last week, but he REALLY needs to find a home! Fido has been at the shelter since December 7, with no interested adopters. He’s got lots of energy, so he’d do best in an ctive household. Give him a treat and a tennis ball, and he’ll be your very best friend! He’s a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he’s as sweet as honey. Will you help Fido find a new home to start off 2021 in?

Want to know more about Fido? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.