KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Do you love taking walks? You and Walker have something in common! 9-year-old Walker LOVES walks – that’s how he got his name – and he can’t wait to see the sights and go on walks in your neighborhood! Walker’s owner sadly passed away, and no family members could keep Walker. So now this old-timer is looking for a loving home that can get him the walks he needs and give him a wonderful home for his retirement. He is used to very long walks – 5-10 miles every day! He would love a home who can keep him walking and also give him lots of toys and stimulation to keep his active mind busy. Walker would do best in a home without any small pets or kitty friends. Come visit with Walker for yourself today! His adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Want to know more about Walker? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.