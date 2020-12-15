Skip to Content
KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Dewey 1504095

Meet Dewey. This special boy is looking for the perfect home for the holidays. At 5 years old, he could still use some training, but he loves treats and has a strong willingness to learn and please people! Dewey loves humans with all his heart, and he can’t wait to have someone to snuggle on the couch with. He does best with lots of mental stimulation, so Kongs are a must! Adopt this sweetheart in Pueblo today.

Want to know more about Dewey? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.

