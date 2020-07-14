KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

What’s in a name? In the case of Bugzy, it’s certainly his beautiful, big bug eyes! His large green eyes are sure to mesmerize you. But he’s more than just his good looks! Bugzy is an incredibly friendly and social cat who arrived at HSPPR Pueblo as a stray. As soon as you approach him, he wants pets and affection. He’s the perfect companion for snuggle time on the couch!

Want to know more about Bugzy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.