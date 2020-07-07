KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Dixie is a southern belle through and through! She is incredibly sweet and always polite. Naturally outgoing, she is the perfect date for any occasion. Dixie is extra special in that during her time with HSPPR, she was treated for parvovirus and an upper respiratory infection. Now that she’s on the mend, she’s looking for a home where she can get all the love she deserves! Want to know more about Dixie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm