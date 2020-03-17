Colorado restaurants face challenge in wake of order to close dining rooms

Jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Restaurants across the state are now having to change the way they function due to COVID-19 concerns.

While delivery and takeout will be allowed, gatherings of 50 people or more are now banned. Dining areas have also been ordered to close for the next 30 days.

Mike Morris, the owner of Wild Wings’n Things, says he's one of many restaurant owners now faced with trying to keep employees from becoming unemployed.

Moving staff from waiting tables to curbside delivery is now one of the may ways they're giving out orders. But they say their main business right now is over the phone, taking orders and either delivering or offering pick-up.

Polis acknowledged the 12,000 bars and restaurants across the state and the economic impact those businesses will see. He also said more than 240,000 people work in the industry.

Morris knows the next few weeks won't be easy, but it's necessary to keep people healthy and the economy steady.

Employees affected can apply for unemployment benefits and businesses can take measures to avoid lay-offs through the state's work-share program.

Morris said he urges people to order from restaurants to prevent job losses.