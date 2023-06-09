First ever Colorado Children’s Entrepreneur Market makes its way to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The first-ever Colorado Children’s Entrepreneur Market is making its way to the State region this summer in partnership with the Pueblo Farmers Market.

The Summer Kickoff Market will be held at the Pueblo Mall in the JCPenny parking lot at 3304 Dillon Drive Saturday, June 10.

The event will feature 30 youth entrepreneurs who make their own products and who can complete transactions with minimal help from adults.

From jewelry to homemade teas, there’s something for everyone as these young entrepreneurs cultivate a new king of tradition in the Pueblo community.

The Market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same aforementioned location every Saturday from July 8, through September 16.

You can also catch vendors at Mineral Park Place at 1600 Santa Fe Avenue every Friday from July 7, through October 13.

For more information about the market, you can email pueblofarmersmarket@gmail.com.