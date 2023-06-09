Skip to Content
Events

First ever Colorado Children’s Entrepreneur Market makes its way to Pueblo

MGN
By
Published 7:49 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The first-ever Colorado Children’s Entrepreneur Market is making its way to the State region this summer in partnership with the Pueblo Farmers Market. 

The Summer Kickoff Market will be held at the Pueblo Mall in the JCPenny parking lot at 3304 Dillon Drive Saturday, June 10. 

The event will feature 30 youth entrepreneurs who make their own products and who can complete transactions with minimal help from adults. 

From jewelry to homemade teas, there’s something for everyone as these young entrepreneurs cultivate a new king of tradition in the Pueblo community. 

The Market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same aforementioned location every Saturday from July 8, through September 16. 

You can also catch vendors at Mineral Park Place at 1600 Santa Fe Avenue every Friday from July 7, through October 13. 
For more information about the market, you can email pueblofarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content